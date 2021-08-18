Toxic algae blooming in Pandapas Pond

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Health officials are warning visitors to Pandapas Pond in Montgomery County to avoid human and pet contact with pond water due to the presence of a harmful algae bloom (HAB).

Children and pets are particularly vulnerable to severe illness from the cyanobacteria that formed a HAB in the pond — a popular day-use area off Route 460.

According to Virginia Department of Health, the blue-green algae may produce a toxin that can cause rashes and other illnesses. As such, people are warned to stay out of the water, and to keep their pets out, too. Due to relatively low body weight, children and pets are at greater risk of severe illness if they ingest the water. Pets also can fall ill if they get wet and then lick their fur.

HABs occur when warm water and nutrients combine to create favorable growing conditions for algae. They can become so dense that they turn the water green or bluish-green and form scummy clumps or glops, which look like paint, on the water surface.

Activities that may result in accidental ingestion, such as swimming, pose the greatest health risk due to the potential for the algae to produce toxins. Some activities such as kayaking, canoeing, and fishing may continue with proper caution to avoid water contact.

“The Department of Environmental Quality will conduct follow-up sampling in September to check on the status of the bloom,” said Gary Coggins, environmental health manager senior, New River Health District. “We also are working with the U.S. Forest Service to coordinate announcements, post signs, and to inform visitors of the bloom so they may take care to avoid contact with the water.”

To prevent illness, follow these healthy water habits:

Never allow people or pets to drink untreated water.

Avoid contact with any body of water that has discolored water, water that smells bad, or has an advisory sign.

Keep children and pets out of advisory areas. If contact with bloom water cannot be avoided, quickly wash skin or fur with plenty of clean fresh water.

If you experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom, seek medical care and let the provider know about your exposure to the bloom water.

Submit reports of algal bloom via the online HAB Report Form at www.vdh.virginia.gov/waterborne-hazards-control. If you suspect that you have experienced an algae-related health effect, report your illness to the Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 888-238-6154.

For more information or to see where other algae advisories have been issued visit http://www.SwimHealthyVa.comwww.SwimHealthyVa.com.

