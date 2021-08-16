The good, the great and the Gusto

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fourth Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Event took place under ideal weather conditions Saturday, Aug. 7, with paddlers coming in from as far as Florida to participate in this year’s event.

As is now part of the Gusto tradition, a quarter of all sponsorship proceeds from the event went to support the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM). GRAPeJAM instructor Addie Levy started the event by playing a few tunes at the GRAPeJAM booth.

Just after noon, Vanessa Repass, General Manager of Southwest Times, presented a check for $500 to GRAPeJAM program director Brian Hampton. This marks the second year of the Gusto that $500 has been donated to this nonprofit organization.

After the presentation, Hampton brought out his own guitar and played for those assembled.

This year’s race included Pam Smith from Cleveland and young K.G. Barton from Florida to be a part of this year’s Gusto. Scheduling conflicts, most notably a wedding, kept some long standing Gusto racers away this year, but first time participants filled the gap.

When the race began, 18 participants had committed to this year’s Gusto event.

Both the Master Paddler Race and the Bona Fide races began at the same time with participants in both races heading towards the buoy located at the farthest reaches of the northeast section of the reservoir.

It didn’t take long before Brian Hartman, who won the Gusto in 2019, and Jeff Matthews, who won the Gusto in 2018 and 2020, distanced themselves from the pack. A few yards further, William Paine managed to gain some separation between himself and James Paine, Allison Angel and Rick Groesbeck, who were all close behind.

At 15 year of age, James Paine was the youngest entrant in Saturday’s contest, whereas Rick Groesbeck, at 70, was the oldest.

Brian Hartman and Jeff Matthews, who was again paddling with his dog Joy on board, emerged from the northern cove and were neck and neck through much of the straight away in front of the docks. Harman paddled furiously to gain an edge over Matthews and took a slight lead heading to the final buoy at the far west end of the reservoir.

Not long after, with a time of 22:35, James Paine was the first of the Bona Fide racers to cross the finish line in front of the Gatewood Park docks. Thirty seconds later Rick Groesbeck crossed the line along with Allison Angel, who kept paddling, so as to finish the Master Paddler Race.

James Paine won his fourth Young Master Paddler award for his efforts.

“I think that’s the fastest I’ve ever paddled,” said Paine. “It felt good.”

Five minutes later K.G. Barton, of Ormond Beach, Florida, crossed the line to win the second place youth division (1st Mate) award.

“I didn’t think I’d like it but it turns out paddle boarding is really cool,” said K.G. “Thanks for opening my eyes to what’s really going on!”

Recent PCHS grad Skylar Burton came in third (Bosun) in the youth category.

Why did Skylar Burton enter this year’s Gusto?

“Because it sounded fun and it was fun, so I’m glad I did it,” said Burton. “It was only my second time on a paddle board, so I did better than I thought.”

Brad Hanks, a native of Pulaski who now lives in Fort Chiswell, finished the Bona Fida with a respectable time of 27:50.

“I’d heard about the race over the years but we’d always been on vacation,” said Hanks. “I drove up with my wife and kids and thought I’d give in a try. It’s my first time.”

B.J. Jackson, who was spending the weekend in the cabin at the Gatewood Campground with her family, finished the Bona Fide at about the 30 minute mark … but did she enjoy herself?

“Yes, I like coming in front of my good friend Gina,” Jackson answered in reference to her bettering her competitor and good friend Gina Paine.

All 14 Bona Fide participants eventually found their way to the finish with the racer reaching the docks at the 39 nine minute mark.

At 39 minutes and 48 seconds, Jeff Matthews, the fireman from Greensboro, along with his dog Joy, finished the four mile Master Paddler contest to claim first place (Master Paddler). Brian Hartman of Roanoke came in less than a minute and a half later to claim the award for second (Deuce).

William Paine paddled in to claim third place (Terzo) and Allison Angel came in fourth garnering the Quartermaster award with her efforts.

No one claimed the 5th place Master Paddler prize, as many race participants were apparently weary after finishing the two mile Bona Fide race. This year’s Bona Fide race was at least a half mile longer than in years past.

Sabrina Cox is another novice paddle boarder who took a risk and entered into the Gusto of Gatewood Park event.

“I first paddle boarded the day before then race and that’s when I decided to enter,” said Cox. “I pulled out my 15-year-old and got some proper instruction and she helped me survive today. It was tough but anything worth doing is never easy.”

Sabrina won this year’s “Swashbuckler” award.

In addition to fourth place in the Master Paddler race, Allison Angel also won the Fastest Floating Female award. Cleveland Native Pam Smith has been paddle boarding since 2017 and she took home the “Maid of the Mist” award.

Her brother, Rick Groesbeck, won the “Jolly Roger” award, which is given to racers of “a certain age.” Rick improved his time last year by a full five minutes and finished only 30 seconds behind James Paine.

Why does Rick like about paddle boarding?

“It’s a full body exercise,” said Rick. “It’s good for cardio and my lower back feels better when I do it. The race is a lot of fun. It’s good motivation to keep exercising and stay young.”

Can’t argue that.

Thanks again to our Gusto co-hosts, the Town of Pulaski for providing our excellent locale and Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Co. for supplying paddle boards and setting the buoys.

Congratulations to all who entered and special thanks to this year’s sponsors: Foothills Chiropractic, MOVA Technologies, First Community Bank, Mountain State Cosmetic Surgery, The Travis Team Realtors, Next Level VR and Gilmer, Sadler, Ingram, Sutherland, and Hutton Law Firm and Glenn Insurance.

Race results are as follows:

Master Paddler Class (4 mile)

Jeff Matthews = Master Paddler/Canine Companion awards– 39:48

Brian Hartman = Deuce – 41.12

William Paine = Terzon – 44:47

Allison Angle = Quartermaster/Fastest Floating Female – 47:25

Bona Fide Class (2 mile)

James Paine = Youth Master Paddler – 22:35

Rick Groesbeck 22:54 – Jolly Roger

Michael Sparta – 24:29

K.G. Barton = (1st Mate) – 26:20

Chris Huntoon – 26:40

Brad Hanks 27:50

Skylar Burton – (Bosun) – 28:55

Joe Guthrie – 29:40

B.J. Jackson – 31:15

Pam Smith – 31:54

Gina Paine – 31:55

Amy Stone – 32:10

Jordan Persson – 32.20

Sabrina Cox (Swashbuckler) 39.10.

