That’s a big tomato!

Carl Goad of Pulaski came by our office this week with this 2.2 pound tomato he helped bring into the world. “Mr. Stripey” grew up in a grow box on his patio. The last report was that Mr. Stripey was soon to become part of a lunchtime tomato and mayonnaise sandwich.

Written by: Editor on August 30, 2021.

