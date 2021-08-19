Susan Largen Hendrix

Susan Largen Hendrix, 71, of Allisonia, VA, passed away on July 26, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with leukemia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and caring friend. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family over good food and tending to her beautiful flower gardens.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. “Bill” Hendrix; mother, Fern Lineberry McCommon; and grandparents, Sadie and Chester Lineberry.

She is survived by her son, Justin Hendrix and wife Jennifer, and granddaughter, Jacey Hendrix, of Fairlawn, VA; sister Vicki Largen Mauer and husband Doug of Newport, VA; step-son Randy Hendrix of Winston Salem, NC; step-daughter Lisa Mastin, of Mocksville, NC; and step-grandson, Evan Hendrix. She will be dearly missed by many friends and family.

Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Coulson Cemetery with Pastor Russell Payne officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Coulson Cemetery.

Donations of flowers are welcome. The family asks that you please consider contacting the Red Cross (www.redcross.org) to give blood and platelets.

A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Hendrix family.

Written by: Editor on August 19, 2021.

Comments

comments