Supervisors recognize memory of Jerry D. White

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors recently honored the memory of former board member Jerry D. White, who died earlier this year. Tokens of appreciation were given to White’s family members at this week’s meeting of the board.

“I know Jerry would be very pleased,” said Jerry’s wife, Rita White. “He loved what he did on the board and we thank you all so much. We are very touched.”

According to the Resolution of Recognition, Jerry White had a 26-year career at Jefferson Mills in Pulaski between 1965 and 1999. After this, White worked at BBA/TMD Friction plant as a manager until 2010.

White served as on the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors from Jan. 1, 1988, to Dec. 31, 1999, and was elected to both the Chairman and Vice Chairman positions.

“During Jerry White’s tenure on the Board of Supervisors, he led the county in the areas of economic development by acquiring and expanding three county industrial parks and supported the formation of Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority,” the resolution states.

In addition, “Jerry White was instrumental in the restoration, renovation, expansion and modernization of the Historic Pulaski County Stone Courthouse following the devastating fire in 1989.”

The full resolution of recognition can be seen on Board Docs on the Pulaski County website.

Written by: Editor on August 30, 2021.

