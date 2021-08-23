Stuart Harvey Smith

Stuart Harvey Smith, 93, of Knoxville, TN died Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. He was born on April 11, 1928 in Pulaski, VA and was the son of the late Roy Garnett Smith and Frona Carroll Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wives, Nellie Smith and Virginia Smith. Mr. Smith was a veteran of the United States Army/Air Force and was a retired employee of Jefferson Mills with 63 years of service.

Surviving are sister and brother-in-law Jean and Fred Eiler, two step-daughters, one step-son, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, VA with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com.

