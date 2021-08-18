State announces grant to support teacher retention

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

James Lane, Superintendent of Public Instruction, announced Tuesday that they Virginia Department of Education has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand state and local efforts to reduce turnover and promote retention of special education teachers across the Commonwealth.

School divisions across the state regularly report that special education teachers are the most critical area of need.

Funding from the federal department’s Office of Special Education Programs will allow VDOE to build on efforts supporting recruitment, development and retention of special education teachers initiated under previous grants.

“Special education has been the commonwealth’s most pressing critical shortage area for 15 consecutive years,” Lane said. “Reducing turnover and retaining special educators is even more critical now as all of the commonwealth’s schools prepare to reopen for in-person instruction and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, especially on students with disabilities and other vulnerable learners.”

The grant is expected to support efforts over the next five years in two to three school divisions with acute shortages. The goal is to remove or lessen factors that contribute to high turnover rates among special education teachers. Professional development supported by the grant will focus on evidence =-based classroom systems, defusing disruptive behavior and data-informed decision making practices.

“Special education is one of the most rewarding teaching fields but it also can be one of the most challenging,” Lane said. “Our efforts to reduce turnover among special educators are grounded in the research that shows that when teachers are prepared to successfully manage the challenges, they are more likely to stay in the classroom.”

VDOE’s grant application was prepared in collaboration with Virginia Tiered Systems of Supports Research and Implementation Center at the Virginia Commonwealth University Partnership for People with Disabilities, and at Old Dominion University’s Center for Implementation and Evaluation of Education Systems.

VDOE will be announcing the participating divisions later in the year.

