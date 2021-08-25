Southwest Va. crashes claim four lives

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA — The tally of lives lost in crashes on Southwest Virginia highways grew by four over the weekend as Virginia State Police investigated four separate crashes in Scott, Smyth and Washington counties.

The most recent crash occurred at 6:47 a.m. Sunday when a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck went out of control while heading south on Route 23 in Scott County.

State police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said the truck ran off the left side of the road, through the median, across the northbound lanes and then rolled down an embankment. The vehicle, driven by Lonnie H. Lane Jr., 80, of Somerville, Ohio, came to rest on Daniel Boone Road.

Lane was wearing a seatbelt, but died at the scene. The investigation is continuing.

In a separate crash on Route 91 in Smyth County Saturday, 18-year-old James D. Carter of Saltville died at a hospital after his 1994 Toyota RS pickup truck went out of control while negotiating a curve at 3:50 a.m.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the truck crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, struck a cliff-type embankment and then spun back into the road.

Geller said Carter was not wearing a seatbelt. He was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Washington County Friday.

Geller said Billy Ray Owens, 47, of Damascus, was northbound on Fig Tree Road when his 2011 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle ran off the right side of the road in a curve. Owens, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike.

Geller said the wreck occurred around 8:40 p.m. Owens died later that evening at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

Geller said the driver of an eastbound 2019 Nissan Rogue was killed around 1 p.m. Friday when he attempted to make a left turn onto Route 708 from Route 58 in Washington County.

According to Geller, the Rogue pulled into the path of a westbound 2003 Dodge Ram 2500, which was unable to brake in time to avoid a collision.

The Rogue’s driver, Van Lowe, 85, of Abingdon, was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he died later in the day. He was wearing his seatbelt.

A 30-year-old Morristown, Tenn., female, who was driving the Dodge, was uninjured. She also was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is continuing.

