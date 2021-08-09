Sometimes you’ve got to call it like you see it

A recent social media post by a parent brought up some pretty interesting questions. This parent questioned why Pulaski County still does a lot of the things that have been done for decades. He also asked why we only have one football state title in school history.

In 48 years of Cougar football, Pulaski County has won:

One State Championship (1992)

Two State Runners-up (1993, 2001)

Seven Region Championships (1983, 84, 92, 93, 2000, 2001, 2008)

16 District Championships (81, 82, 83, 84, 88, 89, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 2000, 2001, 2008)

The Cougars have had 29 playoff appearances (79, 82, 83, 84, 86, 87, 88, 89, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020/COVID season)

Pulaski County is 327-183-3 under seven different head coaches.

Coach Dave Brown was 14-33-3 (31% wins)

Coach Joel Hicks was 210-69-0 (75.26% wins)

Coach Jack Turner was 40-30-0 (57% wins)

Coach Todd Jones was 15-25-0 (38% wins)

Coach Stephen James was 44-23-0 (65.67% wins)

Coach Mark Dixon went 4-3 in his first season (57.14% wins)

That is a 63.74% winning average overall.

In those 48 years, Pulaski County has ran many different offensive and defensive schemes. We were known for only running the ball for a long time, so much at times that jokes were made about it taking Pulaski County three hours to get to games in Roanoke because we refused to pass.

During that time we had players earn large amounts of yardage on the ground, using the passing game mainly to keep that open. Josh Calfee is a fine example of the running backs we had then, earning 4,308 yards rushing during his four years. Hunter Thomas took over that record in 2016, putting up 4,464 yards during his career. Other names to be remembered include Frank Cobbs, Kevin Crouse, Jeremy Porter, Nubian Peak and Derick Burks. Others like Carl Lewis, Craig Hodge, Kwasi Scott, Doug Hendricks, Kevin Hendricks, Brandon Anderson, Eric Webb, Benji Poindexter, John Stigger, Ron Kimbrough and King Harvey may not hold the records, but many of those who attempted to tackle them back in the day still remember that moment all too well.

Later, we moved to a more active passing attack. New passing records were set in 2017 and 2018. Kade Akers set the record for most yards in a career during that time with 3,519 yards. We also saw receiving records broken during that time. EJ Horton, who is now playing at Marshall University, recorded 1,526 yards in his two year career.

When Coach Hicks retired, Coach Turner took over and ran the same things, for the most part, that Coach Hicks did. He faced several challenges during his time as head coach, including the loss of players and former Superintendent Kenneth J. Dobson.

When Coach Turner stepped away, Coach Jones came with a fine record at Essex. His Trojans had earned an undefeated season and a state title under his leadership. His time at Pulaski County was not was he or anyone else wanted or expected. He is now back at Essex and doing very well.

Coach James came from Fort Chiswell, where he took the Pioneers almost all the way to the promised land, and turned in a solid performance. Despite what everyone thought was superior talent, he didn’t make it past the second round of the playoffs. Coach James will do very well at Grayson County, his new home.

Now Coach Dixon has arrived, having completely changed the culture at Galax High School during his time there. He took a program that was basically everyone’s homecoming game and made them state champions and contenders for that title every year. His first year at Pulaski County was a 4-3 effort under COVID restrictions, falling in the first round of the playoffs. What he does over the course of the next few seasons will decide his legacy in the Cougar Nation.

The parent asked why we haven’t had more D1 kids? I’ll simply refer you to the page http://pulaskisports.net/former-players.html. Tell them their college days didn’t matter. On that page you’ll find players who went on to play for Virginia Tech, Virginia, Akron University, Harvard University, Southern Utah, West Virginia, Boston College, Ohio University, James Madison University, Richmond, VMI, William and Mary, Liberty, Marshall and NC State. We’ve sent more players to smaller schools such as Concord, Ferrum, Murray State, Emory and Henry, East Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan University, St. Paul College, Christopher Newport, UVA-Wise, Bridgewater, Lenoir-Rhyne, Middle Tennessee University, Western Carolina, Hampden-Sydney, Morehouse State, Glenville State, Morehead State and Catawba College.

Pulaski County has seen seven former players either suit up or coach at the NFL level during our 48 years. There are also several former Cougar players who are now or have been high school head coaches or assistant coaches at programs throughout the Commonwealth and country. Several are also prominent coaches in the college ranks now.

This person asked why Pulaski County has only one state title? That means they were looking for a group or person to point a finger at. It’s not that easy and it never will be. Winning a state title takes a complete team effort and for all of the boxes to be checked. If you’re missing one of the components, you’ll likely fall short.

If it were the coaches fault, then replacing the coach should solve the problem. That has not been the case. If the coaches we’ve hired were the problem, they wouldn’t have seen success before or after coming here. That has not been the case.

If it were the system we runs fault, changing our offense or defense would solve it. We’ve done that. That has not been the case.

Some have said we have a ton of talent on the field, just as much as we’ve always had. Mathematically, that is impossible. At our highest point, PCHS had over twice as many students as we have today. We don’t have the numbers to pull the amount of players out of the hallways that we once did. The players we have are good ones, but to think we have the same number of players with that talent is false.

This particular parent said the problem is that the “old ways” are not cutting it any more. He didn’t like our jerseys, our songs or our traditions. The numbers prove otherwise. The old ways worked fine when they were put in. We beat Salem regularly using the old ways. We competed for state titles several times using the old ways. Pulaski County was a force to be feared using those old ways.

Those “old ways” were working hard, preparing as well as possible, bringing your very best to the field on every single play and giving it everything you had. The “old ways” were hitting people in the mouth on every play and then going back to the huddle to get ready to do it again.

What if the problem isn’t the jerseys we wear, the songs we play or the tradition we keep going? What if the problem is something a little tougher to control?

Maybe it’s the players? No one ever wants to talk about that, but I challenge you to find one piece of film or one player willing to state that during practice or a game they were shown how to throw an interception, fumble the ball or get tackled just short of a first down. I don’t believe it’s the players. If that were the case, those programs surrounding Pulaski County would be having the same issues. The first person who will ever dispute this will always be the head coach, at least publicly, as they will always take the blame for any failures in the program.

During our early highlight years, most of which were under Coach Hicks and at least one under Coach Turner, parents didn’t have access to social media that allowed them to question every decision made by the coach. Parents didn’t have the access to question every play called or every substitution made. Since the rise of social media and “daddy ball,” Pulaski County and plenty of other schools have been forced to deal with constant questions about “why” and “what about my kid” when it comes to playing time and positions. This is not a problem solely in football. It has affected every sport.

Maybe the biggest problem we have is parents who need to leave the coaches and kids alone and let them do their jobs? Maybe the biggest problem is parents that belittle or question every decision made by the coaching staff (from the stands) and then continue to belittle them at home in front of the players? Maybe parents need to just leave the coaching/planning to the coaches and just support the team and kids? If they coaches aren’t successful, they won’t be here long. History has proven that time and time again.

Maybe telling kids all day, every day, that they are “special and unique” and “obviously the next big thing in high school sports” is the problem? Maybe we should let the coaches tell them if they are doing good or bad, since they are the ones at every weight lifting session, 7-on-7 and practice to see exactly what kind of effort the kids are putting out? Parents may live with them, but they aren’t at practice. They don’t see when their supposed D1 player is sluffing off in practice while some backup is busting his tail to get better. They don’t understand that sometimes their player is only on the team because they think it’s what mom or dad wants.

Maybe instead of constantly criticizing everything our coaches or school system does, we should consider simply supporting them and doing whatever we can to make their jobs easier instead of forcing them to look over their shoulders every five minutes to see who is getting ready to stick a knife in their back?

As football season gets closer to the first night under those Friday night lights, maybe it is time for a change? Pulaski County football will be in a rebuilding year in the 2021 season. A lot of starters were lost, especially across the offensive front. Win or lose, we should support the program. This group seems willing to work hard, but sometimes it takes more than that.

Instead of going through another season of finger pointing and some dad in the stands claiming “if coach would just put my boy in we’d win state” let’s just let the coaches coach, let the players play, and everyone else should just support the programs as much as we can in a positive way.

Maybe we should all just plan to meet at the bottom of the steps each Friday night and let those young men in gold helmets know that we appreciate their hard work on the practice field and that we’re behind them.

Wouldn’t that be a nice change?

Written by: Editor on August 9, 2021.

