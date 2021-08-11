Widgetized Section

Sixteen nursing students graduate from NRCC

Courtesy Photo
First row from left: Brooklyn Elizabeth Weikle, Victoria Sloan Cassell, Jordan D. McGrady, Judith Faith Tuttle, and Bridgett Kay Frame. Second row from left: Chelsey B. Richardson, Britny D. Cromer, Kyanna Nashelle Holmes, Sydney Burton Songer, and Thomas Edward Semones. Third row from left: Stephanie Lynn Smith, Jenna Marie Rhodes, and Kasey Nichole Millirons; Fourth row left: Bailey Wynter Nott, Falyn Grace Henley, and Nathan Isaiah Jenkins.

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

New River Community College held a graduation ceremony for the practical nursing program Aug. 3, wherein 16 students received certificates and nursing pins.

The practical nursing graduates include Victoria Sloan Cassell, Britny D. Cromer, Bridgett Kay Frame, Falyn Grace Henley, Kyanna Nashelle Holmes, Nathan Isaiah Jenkins, Jordan D. McGrady, Kasey Nichole Millirons, Bailey Wynter Nott, Jenna Marie Rhodes, Chelsey B. Richardson, Thomas Edward Semones, Stephanie Lynn Smith, Sydney Burton Songer, Judith Faith Tuttle, and Brooklyn Elizabeth Weikle.

Written by: Editor on August 11, 2021.

