Sixteen nursing students graduate from NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE
william.paine@southwesttimes.com
New River Community College held a graduation ceremony for the practical nursing program Aug. 3, wherein 16 students received certificates and nursing pins.
The practical nursing graduates include Victoria Sloan Cassell, Britny D. Cromer, Bridgett Kay Frame, Falyn Grace Henley, Kyanna Nashelle Holmes, Nathan Isaiah Jenkins, Jordan D. McGrady, Kasey Nichole Millirons, Bailey Wynter Nott, Jenna Marie Rhodes, Chelsey B. Richardson, Thomas Edward Semones, Stephanie Lynn Smith, Sydney Burton Songer, Judith Faith Tuttle, and Brooklyn Elizabeth Weikle.
