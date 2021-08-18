Series of events lands man in jail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Fries man is jailed on nearly two-dozen charges after a domestic situation spiraled into a series of events that had at least three law enforcement agencies trying to find him.

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, the situation started around 7 p.m. Friday when Brandon A. Goad, 29, allegedly was intentionally driving his vehicle into another vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store in Fries.

Goad fled the scene before officers arrived, but the investigating trooper determined the incident was related to a domestic incident. Geller said an adult female and two young children were inside the vehicle being struck. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers left the store when they learned of Goad’s new location. Goad apparently returned to the convenience store after the officers. Geller said Goad was armed with a rifle when he returned to the store. After brandishing the firearm, Goad fled again “at a high rate of speed.”

Later additional state troopers and Grayson County deputies found Goad at a house in Fries. Geller said officers indicated Goad fired shots at deputies as he drove from the residence and a deputy returned fire. Neither the officers, nor Goad were injured.

The ordeal came to an end a short time later when Goad crashed his vehicle on Providence Road in Fries. Police found Goad in the roadway. As troopers attempted to arrest Goad, Geller said, Goad allegedly struggled with them until they were able to get him under control.

Although Goad wasn’t injured in the alleged exchange of gunfire, he did receive injuries in the wreck. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the series of events.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 18, 2021.

Comments

comments