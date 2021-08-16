School opening plan, student treatment policy approved

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County School Board held their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, to consider and vote on several issues.

The meeting began with the normal procedural items such as approving the payment of bills, approval of the hiring, replacement, movement and retirement of school personnel and the approval of the minutes of several previous meetings.

The large crowd in attendance came for the next portion of the meeting, the public comment portion. In this meeting, unlike many previous meetings, those wishing to make public comments to the members of the board were required to register beforehand. As has been the situation at many recent meetings, speakers were restricted to three minutes each for their comments.

Fifteen citizens registered to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, including many who have spoken at previous meetings.

Billy Williams, Pastor Donald Jones, Brittany Lambert, Terrie Cox and others spoke against the proposed “Policy for the Treatment of All Students,” which includes standards for the treatment of transgender students.

Rebecca Sheckler, Hazel Wines, Jessica Fisher, Ashley Bowman and others spoke in support of the proposed policy.

Both groups expressed concerns over safety, privacy and a need to prevent bullying and assaults.

Other speakers, including Gary Hash II and Collette Hash, spoke of a group known as the “Community Conversation Board.” Gary Hash explained that the purpose of the Community Conversation Board was to stimulate dialogues between different groups of citizens in order to de-escalate potentially volatile situations before they reached the boiling point. Collette Hash also mentioned that the group wanted to help bridge gaps and bring people together.

Derrick Kitts, who is a Democratic candidate for the 7th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, spoke briefly stating that the policy under discussion should not be influenced by politics, but any policy decisions should be made in the best interest of the education, safety, welfare and privacy of all children. His opponent in that race, Republican Marie March, was also in attendance but did not present comments. She did, however, address the board during a previous meeting.

At the end of the public comment section, the board began addressing action items. First, as previously reported in Southwest Times, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Siers read an official proclamation to name the new track at the new middle school in honor of Sergeant Perry Hodge, who lost his life earlier this year.

After the reading of the proclamation, Dr. Siers presented a framed copy of the proclamation to Tina Duncan, a family member of Sergeant Hodge. Tim Hurst called for a vote to make the proclamation and naming of the track in honor of Hodge. All members voted in approval to make it official.

The next big action item involved the PCPS Reopening Plan for the 2021-22 School Year. Initially, the board planned to open the year under a three tiered system that involved opening each school in Tier I and adjusting to Tier II or III on a school by school basis as needed, depending on COVID-19 infections in that school.

Later, Governor Ralph Northam held a briefing that included mentioning that current state law required masks on public transportation, such as school buses, and for students. This forced the board to change plans. PCPS will now open in Tier II and masks will be required for everyone inside of school buildings. Medical and religious exemptions will be handled on a case by case basis.

The members of the board voted on the updated plan, with a 4-1 vote in favor of the plan. Ingles District board member Penny Golden cast the only no vote.

The final vote of the evening was on the Policy for the Treatment of All Students. After months of discussions, speeches, protests and concerns, the motion was made by Dr. Paige Cash to vote. That motion was seconded by Bill Benson. The board voted 4-1, again, to approve the policy. Golden was again the lone no vote.

After the vote, board chairman Tim Hurst offered each board member the opportunity to comment on their votes. Golden and Benson declined to comment.

Beckie Cox commented that she believed that the school system has made things safe for students with the policy. She went on to discuss concerns over safety and other issues, including problems with cell phones.

Dr. Cash also spoke briefly, mentioning that parents in general need to be more concerned and involved with making sure that male students understand that assaulting women is wrong. She explained how she had to speak with her daughter, who is now in college, about safety precautions she should use.

Hurst offered the final comments of the night, mentioning that while he and some members of the board have had their differences in the past, they all needed to “move forward together to do the best we can for the students, their safety and their privacy and protection.” He went on to state, “My hope is that, as a county, we will do the same.”

