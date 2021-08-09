School board to consider policy for ‘all students’

By DAVID GRAVELY

Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Pulaski County Middle School auditorium, the Pulaski County School Board will hold their regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 6 p.m.

One of the big policies to be considered will be the policy previously referred to as the Policy for the Treatment of Transgender Students. That policy, now renamed in the final draft as the Pulaski County Public Schools Policy for the Treatment of All Students, covers eight key topics.

“Consistent with federal and Virginia law and the Model Policies for Treatment of Transgender Students published by the Virginia Department of Education, the purpose of this Policy is to foster an educational environment that is safe, welcoming, and free from discrimination and harassment for all students, regardless of the student’s gender identity or expression,” the policy states at the beginning.

Part one of the final draft covers bullying, harassment and discrimination.

“The Pulaski County School Board prohibits any and all discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on an individual’s actual or perceived race, color, national original, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law,” the section begins.

“Any incident or complaint of discrimination, harassment, or bullying shall be given prompt attention, including investigating the incident and taking appropriate corrective action, by the school administrator. Complaints alleging discrimination, harassment, or bullying based on a student’s actual or perceived gender identity shall be handled in the same manner as other discrimination or harassment complaints. The Pulaski County Public Schools Director of Administration & Instruction or designee shall be available to hear concerns from students and parents when complaints are not resolved at the school level.”

Section two of the final draft covers student privacy and confidentiality.

“All school personnel shall adhere to legal standards of confidentiality relating to information about a student’s gender identity, legal name, or sex assigned at birth.”

“In addition to adhering to all legal standards of confidentiality, school personnel shall treat information relating to a student’s gender identity as being particularly sensitive, shall not disclose it to other students and other parents, and shall only disclose to other school personnel with a legitimate educational interests.”

The third portion of the final draft covers student identification.

“Schools shall allow students to use a name and gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity without any substantiating evidence. School staff shall, at the request of a student or parent, when using a name or pronoun to address the student, use the name and pronoun that correspond to their gender identity.”

Part four of the final draft covers school records.

“Pulaski County Public Schools is required to maintain a record that includes a student’s legal name and sex assigned at birth and may be required to use or report the legal name and sex assigned at birth in some situations. In situations where school staff is required to use or to report a transgender student’s legal name or sex assigned at birth, such as for purposes of standardized testing, school staff and administrators should adopt practices to avoid the inadvertent disclosure of such information.”

“Upon the request of a student or parent, schools shall use the name and gender consistent with the student’s gender identity on other school records or documents.”

“Schools shall change a student’s name and gender designation upon verification or submission of a legal document such as a birth certificate, state- or federal-issued identifications, passport, or court order. Records of former students may also be re-issued with the submission of legal documents substantiating the amended name and gender.”

Part five of the draft policy covers dress code.

“Dress and grooming codes shall be written relating to the attire or articles of attire without limits on gender expectations. Students have a right to dress in a manner consistent with their gender identity or gender expression. Schools shall administer and enforce dress and grooming codes consistently across the student body, regardless of actual or perceived gender identity or gender expression.”

“Requirements for attire for school-related programs, activities, and events shall be gender-neutral.”

Next, the draft policy addresses access to activities.

“Schools shall eliminate the practice of segregating students by gender to the extent possible. For any school program, event, or activity, including extra-curricular activities that are segregated by gender, Pulaski County Public Schools shall allow students to participate in a manner consistent with their gender identity. Athletic participation regulated by the Virginia High School League (VHSL) or another organization such as the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association (VASRA), as well as middle school athletics, shall be in compliance with policies and rules outlined by those organizations.”

Access to facilities is also addressed in the draft policy.

“Access to facilities such as restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to a student’s gender identity shall be available to all students. Upon request, single-user or gender-inclusive facilities or other reasonable alternatives shall be made available to any student who seeks privacy. Any options offered shall be non-stigmatizing and minimize lost instructional time.”

The final section of the draft policy covers professional development and training.

“All school mental health professionals shall be trained annually on topics relating to LGBTQ+ students, including safety and support for LGBTQ+ students.”

Those who are unable to attend the school board meeting in-person may watch it live online on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel, located at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSDoZxsI_hmaavkuVZ3B0OQ.

