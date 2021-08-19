Sandra Kay (Sandy) Gravely Blevins

In the early morning of August 16, 2021, in her home holding her husband, Brady Blevins hand as she went to sleep here on earth for the last time, Sandra Kay (Sandy) Gravely Blevins, 47, of Pulaski, VA gained her wings and went home to be with the Lord. She was born in Pulaski on March 19, 1974 and was the daughter of the late James and Peggy Cox Gravely of Pulaski.

Surviving are: husband Brady Blevins, Pulaski; son James Michael (Jamie) Dowell, Pulaski; daughter Casie Marie Martin, Barren Springs; grandchildren Brooklynn Renee Duncan, Emily Grace Martin, Aliyah Inzemae Miller, Aidan James Dowell, Noah Zander Dowell, Corey Zayne Dowell; brothers and sisters Linda Wright, Bobby Sevy, Pulaski; Lee and Mary Walls, Austinville; Rocky Wall and Kathy King, Barren Springs; Jimmy Walls, Pulaski; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a very special friend, Pat Dodson, Pulaski.

Sandy was so very loved and will be so dearly missed!!

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Shiloh Cemetery, Pulaski County with Rev. Mike Hall officiating. There will be no visitation.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA is serving the Blevins family. Online condolences may be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com.

Written by: Editor on August 19, 2021.

