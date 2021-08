Red Sun director named to state board

Jay S. Abbott, director of operations at Red Sun Farms LLC in Dublin, has been appointed to serve on Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board, which is charged with studying and investigating all aspects of safety and health in Virginia business establishments.

Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Abbott to the board, which consists of 14 members — 12 of which are governor appointed. Members serve four-year terms.

