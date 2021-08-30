Random Acquaintance at Concert in the Park: Harry Oliver

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley recently held an outdoor concert in Jackson Park featuring local favorites, the Reflections Band.

As the band played, an older fellow made a point of spinning around and zig-zagging in his electric wheelchair on the lawn in front of the band stand. He seemed to be keeping time, like he was dancing to the music in that wheelchair.

That fellow’s name is Harry Oliver. Harry lives only a couple of blocks away from Jackson Park at the Bluegrass Apartments on Washington Avenue.

Harry made a point of coming over and talking to me. His attitude was upbeat throughout, but he began our chat by telling me of his dire health situation.

“The cancer has totally gone up my left side, but I still have faith in the Good Lord that he’ll take care of me once I leave this world,” said Harry. “That’s all I’m waiting on right now, but it doesn’t bother me. I worked hard all my life. I still try to help others out.”

Harry paused momentarily and then continued.

“My aid Melanie, she’s like an angel to me. Her name is Melody Lynn Callahan and she takes care of me like nobody’s business. She’s my angel.”

Harry is from Florida and came to Pulaski to retire. His sister lives in the area.

“I try to come to these events and stuff,” he continued. “I wish they’d have more of them. I wish they’d set the flea market up again.”

I asked how long he’d been living at the Bluegrass Apartments.

“I moved back here a year and a half ago,” said he. “I went traveling around until my health got real bad. This is where I plan on hitting the road to the sky. Everybody says why are you so happy about dying? Well, why be sad? We know we’re going.”

Harry’s right, of course. Some say death is the only thing we know that’s coming for sure in this life.

Harry Oliver knows his time on this earth is coming to a close. People handle their impending death in a variety of different ways. Harry is making sure that he’s living his last days on his terms … with a little help from his “angel” Melody, who apparently takes good care of Harry in this, his time of need.

Written by: Editor on August 30, 2021.

Comments

comments