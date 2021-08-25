Pulaski man held on military warrant

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail after being arrested on a military warrant.

According to jail records, Samuel Malesky, 21, was arrested Friday on a military felony, but there is no specification as to what type of felony is involved.

Malesky continued to be held without bond Tuesday afternoon. Court officials had received no paperwork regarding his arrest or charges.

Pulaski County General District Court records include past traffic-related convictions in 2019 and 2020 for a man by the name of Samuel Jacob Malesky. That man has the same date of birth as the Samuel Malesky being held by the military, so they are most likely the same person. If so, Malesky lived in Pulaski in 2020 and in Tazewell in 2019.

According to his Facebook page, Malesky is originally from Lawrence, Mass., attends Radford University and is a manager at a Pulaski drugstore.

