Police say man shot at group Sunday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Radford man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a group of people in the Sleep Inn parking lot on State Park Road in Dublin Sunday.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Lucas Nester said the investigation determined people were standing in the parking lot when someone discharged a firearm into the parking lot around 9:40 p.m. Nester said the shots struck a car parked in the lot, but not any of the people, so no one was injured.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect, identified as Parkere Hayden,19, had already fled the scene. He was taken into custody after being stopped by Radford City Police Department.

Hayden is charged with discharging a firearm so as to create the risk of injury or death to another — a Class 5 felony carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office and Dublin Police Department responded to the incident. No other information is being released.

Written by: Editor on August 9, 2021.

Comments

comments