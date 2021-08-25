Pittsburghers visit the New River Tail

By WILLIAM PAINE
william.paine@southwesttimes.com
Last Friday afternoon, as I passed through the parking lot of the Maple Shade plaza, I happened to see two individuals who were busily packing.
They weren’t packing suitcases; rather, they were putting items into the bags and onto the frames of their bicycles. They were both packing alongside a big van, where they had apparently had their bikes and their gear stored.
The back of the van remained open as they prepared their bicycles for a trip. A platform, which was obviously used as a bed, was positioned about halfway between the floor and the van ceiling. This big Ram van was set up for camping.
One of the duo was about to take a photograph of the other in front of their bikes, when I volunteered to take a shot with both of them in the frame. They readily agreed.
These bikers seemed friendly enough, but pedal pushers are generally a genial group of people. These two outdoor enthusiasts appeared to be somewhere in their early 30s and so naturally sported an abundance of tattoos. To see a millennial without tattoos is the exception these days … but that’s whole other subject.
These two “biking buddies,” Marc Frangipani and Sarah Warda, had come from a long way off to take a bike ride.
“We’re heading for Galax Tonight,” said Marc Frangipani. “It’s like 57 miles, so it will be late when we get in, I think. There’s supposed to be a thunderstorm coming.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login