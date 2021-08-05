PCPS plans Tiered reopening plan for schools

By DAVID GRAVELY

Members of the Pulaski County School Board and Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers have been hard at work planning for the return of students to the classroom. One of the big questions looming for Pulaski County Public Schools, along with all other school systems, is how they will handle the continuing issues with COVID-19 and the growing number of cases again being reported.

Wednesday, Dr. Siers released a draft proposal after holding discussions with members of the board, health officials and representatives from some of the neighboring school divisions. The draft proposal was released to all school employees to review and offer suggestions.

The plan breaks down actions into three separate “Tiers.” Movement up or down between Tier I, II and III will be made on an individual basis for each school and in consultation with the New River Health District. This will allow schools with no or low amounts of COVID-19 to operate on a more normal basis while providing guidance and mitigation measures to schools who have higher rates of infection.

Tier I will be for schools with no to low verified transmission within that particular school building. In Tier I masks will be required on school transportation. Masks will be optional inside of school buildings and at all school events for vaccinated adults and for all students. Unvaccinated employees will need to continue to wear face coverings while indoors (per DOLI requirements). Employees who request will be supplied an N95 mask to wear. School nurses will manage these requests and conduct any fitting that may be required.

During Tier I, outside visitors will be permitted inside of schools. Field trips are permitted in conjunction with regular field trip guidelines. Meals will be eaten in the cafeteria. Three feet of social distancing will be the goal, but not a requirement. Cleaning and sanitization will occur on a regular schedule. Students or staff who are symptomatic should stay home until being symptom free for more than 24 hours if vaccinated. Unvaccinated students or staff should follow isolation/test/quarantine protocols for COVID-19 exposure.

Tier II will be for schools with moderate verified transmission within a school building. In this Tier, masks will be required on school transportation. Masks will be optional for vaccinated individuals and require masks for all nonvaccinated inside of all school buildings and at all school events. Limited outside visitors will be permitted into the school with health check and verification of vaccination.

Field trips will be re-evaluated by the principal and decided on a case-by-case basis. Meals will be eaten in the cafeteria, but with increased social distancing. Social distancing of three feet will be the standard within classrooms, or as close to that as possible. Cleaning and sanitization will occur on a regular schedule with an increased emphasis on commonly used area. Students and staff who are symptomatic should stay home until being symptom free for more than 24 hours if vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff should follow isolation/test/quarantine protocols for COVID-19 exposure.

Tier III is the highest Tier and brings the most restrictions and limitations. While a school is recognized as Tier III, masks will be required on school transportation and for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, inside of the building and at all school events. No outside visitors will be permitted into the school while on Tier III and no field trips will occur.

Six feet of social distancing will be required while eating meals on Tier III. Three feet of social distancing will be required in the classrooms. The school may be placed on a 50% attendance schedule if needed to ensure proper distancing can be achieved. Increased cleaning and sanitization will occur in all areas. Health checks will be conducted for all individuals on a daily basis. Students or staff who are symptomatic should stay home until being symptom free for more than 24 hours in vaccinated. Unvaccinated students or staff should follow isolation/test/quarantine protocols for COVID-19 exposure.

Should the situation require it, the final step in Tier III would be to implement remote learning protocols to limit exposure and prevent the spread of infection.

This draft plan is scheduled to be presented to the school board at their next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10. PCPS will release the full details of the draft plan Thursday.

