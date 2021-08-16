PCPS now accepting online school payments

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

This week is was announced that Pulaski County Public Schools will be accepting payments for all school fees beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

The service will include the ability to pay for everything from field trips to school spirit wear. It is being offered to parents through the SchoolCash Online application, which is an industry leader in the management of school fees. SchoolCash Online allows parents and community members the ability to pay for school related fees safely and conveniently from their phones or computers using VISA, MasterCard or eCheck.

Another benefit of using the SchoolCash Online application is that payments are made directly to the school’s bank account, which allows teachers to focus on teaching instead of counting cash.

All school related fees for students will be made available for purchase online in the SchoolCash Online system. After completing registration, parents will receive notification about upcoming school activities and events and will be able to pay for and keep track of school fees for their students.

“We are excited to offer the convenience and safety of SchoolCash Online to parents beginning this year”, says Assistant Superintendent Chris Stafford. “This system is safe, simple, and secure for people to use. SchoolCash Online will offer tremendous benefits not only to our parents, but to our teachers and staff.”

Parents of Pulaski County students can register now to begin receiving notification of events and other school fee information for their students at https://pcva.schoolcashonline.com/.

Written by: Editor on August 16, 2021.

