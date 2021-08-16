PCPS meals for virtual, home schooled students

Pulaski County Public Schools will be providing meals for students who are either attending school virtually or through home schooling.

Meals must be ordered in advance for these students. Parents or guardians may place orders by phone at 540-643-0104 or by email at schoolnutrition@pcva.us.

Orders must be placed each week for students to receive the meals. Orders should be submitted by no later than 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday morning. When orders are placed, parents/guardians will be notified of which school they will pick up their meals at.

Pickup will be available at all Pulaski County Public Schools beginning Aug. 18, 2021. At the time of pickup, each child will receive five breakfast and five lunch meals. The meals will be delivered to parents upon arrival with curbside pickup only available.

There are no costs to receive these meals.

For more information, call the School Nutrition Hotline at 540-643-0104.

