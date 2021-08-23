PCHS presents SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Back in June, students in Pulaski County Schools were offered the opportunity to audition for a full scale two act production of the recent Broadway show “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.” The show was double cast and students have worked all summer learning choreography, music and lines for the production.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical will be presented the weekend of Aug. 21 and 28 in the PCHS Little Theatre.

Students had only one chance to do a live show last year, which was Mamma Mia, and it was performed in the school parking lot.

During the lull created by COVID related restrictions, the Little Theatre was refitted with several pieces of equipment designed to enhance the audience experience when viewing a PCHS play. These innovations include new LED lighting, updating sound equipment and all new technical equipment

Jeff McCoy, Director of the PCHS Theater program, wants to showcase some of these upgrades at SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical. As such, the audience will be transferred to Bikini Bottom (where these animated sea creatures live) by way of videos, sound effects, live music and the bright and colorful costumes these characters are known for.

