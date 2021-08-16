Patton Logistics cuts ribbon, reveals expansion, new jobs

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When Steve Patton and his wife came to Pulaski County in January 2020 to see the cornfield where his future warehousing and logistics business would be located, he admits he was scared.

He was embarking on a $12 million project based on the word of one potential customer.

“You’re doing this project and you don’t necessarily have a customer. You’ve got the word of one person, but you’re making this huge investment and you don’t know if it’s right,” Patton said. “But I had a great feeling about Virginia.”

That feeling appears to be paying off. Thursday, the company officially cut the ribbon to its 250,000-square-foot warehouse in New River Valley Commerce Park near the airport in Dublin. But Patton says that wasn’t the primary reason for the event. They were also announcing plans to invest another $11 million to expand the business and create an additional 63 jobs.

The Pulaski County venture wasn’t the first time Patton took a big step on the word of another person. It’s technically how the company started and a business philosophy that has served him well.

Patton shared the story of the company with those attending the ribbon cutting ceremony. He had to stop a few times to regain his composure, pointing out he sometimes has a hard time making it through the story without becoming emotional.

Patton entered the trucking business at the age of 15 and had been at the same business for 13 years when a 75-year-old man approached him about taking over a business.

“He said his family didn’t want to take over the trucking company,” Patton said of the man who would become his mentor. “He asked me if I would want it.”

Patton said he contemplated the offer for about six months before accepting it with nothing more than a handshake.

“I left a great job with no agreement, no signed document, and went to work for this man based on his word. I really pride myself on that today because if I tell you I’m going to do something, we don’t need documents to do it. He taught me a very valuable lesson,” he said.

Patton partnered with “Bob” in 1994. They stared in a dirt floor shop and shared a small office with one small window. Everything, including the trucking employees and schedules, was written by hand because Bob didn’t believe in typewriters or computers. After about three months, Patton convinced Bob to buy a typewriter, but his efforts to buy a computer weren’t too successful. “He (Bob) told me God gave me the best computer ever made and I got it for free.”

Patton pointed out the new warehousing business isn’t the company’s first link to the New River Valley. The first truck on the partnership’s initial list of equipment was a White Motors truck he later learned had been manufactured in Dublin, where Volvo Trucks North America now operates and is expanding.

“That truck started a 27-year relationship between our company and Volvo,” Patton said. While he was involved in administration, he called Bob was the “nuts and bolts mechanic.”

It was Bob — an “expert” — who taught him the importance of buying a Volvo truck.

“He said when you buy other trucks you’re getting a truck. When you buy a Volvo truck you’re getting an asset. We really feel that way today,” said Patton. He added that he isn’t criticizing other truck manufacturers, but Volvo trucks are “just a little bit better than everybody else.”

So how did the trucking company get into warehousing?

Patton said clients would tell them over the years that adding warehousing to his business would enable them to “connect all the dots.” In other words, the customer would be able to deal with one person instead of multiple.

So, one night when he and his son-in-law, Thierry Lindor, Patton’s project manager, were having a few beers at his house, they started discussing warehousing.

“We thought, what a perfect business to bolt onto a trucking company,” Patton said.

He found a 250,000-square-foot warehouse that was empty and bought it. They had no experience in warehousing, but were able to teach themselves the ropes.

Patton said he had one customer who felt sorry for him and warehoused supplies in the building, the same size as the one in Dublin. Seeing that small load in the corner of a huge building made him a little nervous, but then he realized he was hauling a food packaging company’s cans to a competing warehouse and wondered why he wasn’t putting them in his own warehouse.

The customer was able to see the benefit of using the same company for shipping and warehousing and signed on with Patton. Seeing all those cans coming into his warehouse made him feel better. The warehousing company started with one employee and grew to 150 in three years.

A brainstorming session in his office one day helped double the number of shipments the company was handling each day. While some people write ideas on napkins, Patton said he pulled a piece of cardboard off the back of a picture in his office and scribbled ideas on it. “I’m very proud of it,” he said, holding up that piece of cardboard for everyone to see.

Patton explained he and members of management were discussing how to best serve clients and provide a better quality of life for the company’s truck drivers. This led to development of relay stations between Milton, Pa., and Charlotte, N.C. that allow drivers to go home to their families each night.

In an effort to grow that aspect of the business, Patton Logistics will soon build a truck operation center across from the Dublin Warehouse, in addition to expanding the warehousing by 150,000 square feet.

