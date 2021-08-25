One cited in Rt. 99 wreck in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The driver of one of two vehicles involved in a crash in Pulaski Tuesday has been charged, according to police.

Lt. John Saul of Pulaski Police Department said the 10:45 a.m. wreck occurred when the driver of a 2015 Ford Escape attempted to make a left turn onto Bob White Boulevard from the eastbound left turn lane of Route 99.

According to Saul, the Escape proceeded into the intersection even though the traffic signal displayed a flashing yellow light to caution turning motorists to yield to westbound traffic. As the Escape entered the intersection, it struck a westbound 1997 Ford Expedition that had a green light.

The impact with the driver side of the Expedition caused it to overturn and roll multiple times, Saul said. The driver of the Expedition had to be cut from the vehicle, but both he and the female driver of the Escape declined one-scene treatment or transport to the hospital.

Saul said the Escape’s driver was charged with failing to yield the right of way.

Identities of the drivers were unavailable to Saul as of press time Tuesday afternoon.

