NRCC offers a Paralegal program

New River Community College is offering a paralegal administrative support degree program, with classes beginning this fall. Paralegal Administrative Support Specialization prepares students for a high-salary career in an in-demand field.

The program leads to employment in the legal field. Paralegal Administrative Support Specialization provides a specialized administrative support technology education in the legal field and offers basic skills training and advanced training complementary to the information systems demands of the electronic office, including skills in word processing, microcomputer usage and human relations. Upon completion of the degree, students are employable as legal clerks, office clerks, office and administrative support workers, paralegal and legal assistants, and receptionist and information clerks.

As a two-year program, the paralegal degree can be completed fully online.

August 18, 2021.

