Northam speech highlights historic $2.6 billion surplus

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Wednesday addressed a Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance and Appropriations, House Appropriations and House Finance committees, where he highlighted what he termed “Virginia’s record budget surplus and roaring economic outlook.”

Virginia ended fiscal year 2021 with an historic $2.6 billion surplus, the largest in the history of the Commonwealth. All major general fund revenue resources exceeded their forecasts. The Commonwealth is on track to put nearly 15% of the general fund budget in reserves by the end of the Northam administration, nearly double the 8% goal he set at the start of his term.

Additionally, Virginia’s economic recovery continues to outpace the nation. The unemployment rate in Virginia is 4.3%, significantly below the national average and lower than all neighboring states.

Virginia was also again named as America’s ”Top State For Business” in 2021 by CNBC, becoming the first state to win back-to-back titles. Since January 2018, the Commonwealth has created a record breaking 90,000 new jobs and secured more than $45.4 billion in statewide capital investment.

During his speech, Northam also spoke about vaccinations and COVID-19. At the time of his speech, Northam announced that 74% of adult Virginians now had at least one shot, one of the best performances in the country. He also announced that 66% of Virginia adults are now fully vaccinated.

“That’s good. But we need to keep working,” Northam said. “Because covid is changing. The new Delta variant is much more contagious than previous versions—and it’s more dangerous for people who are not vaccinated. It’s causing our cases to go up again, and that’s not what we want to see.”

“But remember, cases are increasing mostly among unvaccinated people,” he continued. “Hospitalizations and deaths are almost all among unvaccinated people—nearly every single one. That makes the solution more clear than ever: get vaccinated. I hope all of you here today and watching are vaccinated, but if you’re not, please go out and get your shot today. And for you legislators, please urge your constituents to get the vaccine. It will save lives.”

Northam’s wife, First Lady Pamela Northam, visited several locations in Pulaski County this week. Her trip, which took her through other counties as well, found her at the Calfee Community and Cultural Center, Al’s on First and Pulaski Elementary School.

During her visit to Pulaski Elementary, Mrs. Northam read books to students and visited with the students and staff.

Tuesday, the Northam administration said it has authorized more than $150 million for the Virginia Preschool Initiative and Mixed Delivery this year. The administration expects those programs to serve more than 25,000 three- and four-year-olds this fall. Virginia’s Child Care and Development Block Grant received $793 million of additional American Rescue Plan funds approved by the General Assembly earlier this month.

“Maximizing the federal dollars that are coming down right now has been really important to us, and getting them out as quickly as possible to wonderful providers like this and to families who need it,” the Governor said during a recent visit to the Imagination Station in Pearisburg.

Northam said the administration is committed to helping Virginia’s children be prepared to learn before their first day of kindergarten. “We’re going to preschools because we know to make a successful K-12 experience, we need those earliest years, where so much brain development occurs. About 90% of brain development occurs before a child even gets to kindergarten.”

By taking an early childhood approach instead of waiting for kindergarten, Northam said, Virginia is helping parents prepare their children not only for school, but for success as adults.

“Each and every one of those children deserve a great opportunity to succeed in life, and the governor and I believe there’s powerful potential in every child,” Northam said. “We’re talking about the workforce of tomorrow. Virginia is No.1 for business in the nation; we want to keep it that way, and businesses come here because they know we have that cradle-to-career pipeline.”

Written by: Editor on August 23, 2021.

