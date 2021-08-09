New PCMS track to honor Hodge

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County School Board will present a resolution Tuesday, Aug. 10, at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting to recognize the life and service of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Officer Sergeant Perry Hodge. The resolution will name the new state of the art rubberized track at Pulaski County Middle School the “Sergeant Perry A. Hodge Athletics Track.”

Sergeant Hodge, a native of the New River Valley and longtime member of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, served the majority of his career in law enforcement as a School Resource Officer within Pulaski County Public Schools. He served as a valued mentor, role model and advocate for hundreds of Pulaski County students and was dedicated to the ideas of maintaining a fitness of mind and body, to include being an avid and accomplished runner.

At the time of his death, Jan. 14, 2021, Sergeant Hodge had over 15 years of service to the citizens and community.

The resolution, which will be displayed at the track and a copy presented to his family, will read, “Now, therefore, be it resolved, the Pulaski County School Board in grateful appreciation of the life of Sergeant Perry A. Hodge and his incredible positive impact on the lives of countless Pulaski County students does hereby state that the track on the campus of Pulaski County Middle School shall now and forever be named the Sergeant Perry A. Hodge Athletics Track so that Perry Hodge’s name will always hereafter be known to every student of Pulaski County Public Schools and associated with their understanding of personal health, spirited competition, and community service.”

A dedication ceremony will be planned once the track is completed.

