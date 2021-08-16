New local exhibit at the FAC

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A new exhibit, featuring the work of local photographer Jeremy Riffe, has opened at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley.

Riffe describes himself as an Appalachian photographer and captures a full range of settings throughout the region. Originally from Bluefield and now living in Dublin, Riffe likes to go hiking with his son to scout out new settings for his photographs.

“Just within 10 miles of Dublin,” says Riffe, “I’ve found so many places to photograph, from historic structures and interesting buildings to the natural beauty of the area.”

Riffe will scout out potential sites for his photos throughout Southwest Virginia and make notes on when he should come back to take just the right picture. He may come back numerous times during different seasons or times of the day. He looks for the way light interacts with the scene itself. His exhibit of more than 30 photos is a testament to his patience, eye and talent.

The exhibit is open and will run through Sept. 30. The public is invited to a reception in the artist’s honor on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 6-8 p.m. Riffe will give an artist’s talk at 7 p.m.

The Fine Arts Center is located at 21 West Main Street in historic downtown Pulaski. The center is supported, in part, by funding from the Town of Pulaski, Pulaski County, the C. E. Richardson Benevolent Foundation, the Randolph Foundation and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, as well as through membership and donations.

For more information about the Fine Arts Center and to view other events or to sign up for a class, please visit their website at FACNRV.org.

Written by: Editor on August 16, 2021.

Comments

comments