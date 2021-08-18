Music courses at NRCC offered this fall

New River Community College is offering several music classes with online and in person options for the fall semester that begins Monday, Aug. 23.

Music in Society (MUS 121) is being offered as a 14-week course beginning Aug. 23 in Dublin, Christiansburg and online, and as a 10-week course that begins online Sept. 22. The course is transferrable to four-year colleges/universities and explores the language of music through an introduction to basic elements, forms and styles across time.

Students will become acquainted with composers’ lives and influential creative individualities, while discovering representative works and milestones in western society. Students will also develop techniques for listening analytically and critically and review historical development and significance of art music within the context of evolving societal structures.

History of Western Music Prior to 1750 (MUS 221) and History of Jazz (MUS 225) will also be offered as 14-week courses that begin online Aug. 23.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 18, 2021.

Comments

comments