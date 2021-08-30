Multiple issues keep man in jail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County judge Wednesday cited multiple reasons for denying bond for a Pulaski man accused of assaulting two deputies, including the fact he was on bond in two other jurisdictions when the incident occurred.

Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch decided setting a bond so 42-year-old George Allen Saunders could possibly be released from jail would pose too much of a risk to public safety.

Saunders is charged in Pulaski County with two counts of assault and battery on deputies who responded to a June 26 report of a man “walking in the road, carrying a big stick and talking weird,” according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Crandall.

The deputies allegedly found Saunders in the street at the intersection of Alum Spring and Black Hollow roads, carrying an approximately three-foot long stick. They twice asked Saunders if he was okay and whether he had taken anything, but Saunders allegedly responded with obscenities both times, according to Crandall.

