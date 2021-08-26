Multiple explosions confirmed at Kabul airfield

Reuters and the Pentagon have confirmed two explosions followed by gunfire outside of the Abbey Gate entrance at Kabul airport, where American and other forces are currently conducting evacuations

The two explosions have been reported as twin suicide bomb attacks. There were also reports of gunfire immediately after the explosions.

As of 11:14 a.m. Eastern Time Thursday, 13 deaths have been reported and another 15 injuries, including at least one and possibly more American service members. Others injured include members of the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport gate in an attempt to control the crowds attempting to enter the airfield.

Initial suspicions indicate the attacks may have been conducted by the group ISIS-K, an offshoot of the group ISIS who fought the Taliban in Afghanistan. The ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan grew from a group of disaffected Taliban members who hold more extreme views of Islam. The group is known for conducting a series of brutal attacks targeting the Shiite Muslim minority. One attack targeted a maternity hospital in Kabul in 2020, killing women and infants.

