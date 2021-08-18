Multiple child porn charges filed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail after being arrested on multiple charges of possessing child pornography.

Nathan Christopher Harrell, 31, is being held without bond. According to jail records, he is charged with one count of first offense possession of child porn and 38 counts of subsequent offense possession of child porn.

The offense date is listed as May 1 on each count.

This isn’t Harrell’s first arrest.

According to Radford Circuit Court records, Harrell was convicted in May 2014 of two of five counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer within the city limits. The incidents are alleged to have occurred in February and March of 2014.

Harrell was sentenced to six months in jail on each of the Class 1 misdemeanor charges; however, all but one month was suspended on each conviction. He also was fined $250 on each count.

Three other charges of impersonating a police officer were not prosecuted at the Commonwealth’s request. They were dismissed under a provision that allows them to be reinstated.

Harrell’s address was listed as Belspring at that time.

