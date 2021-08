Morning mishap

The occupants of the Ford Expedition on its top and the burgundy vehicle in the background both refused transport to the hospital following this wreck at the intersection of East Main Street (Route 99) and Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski. Details of the wreck are not yet available, but witnesses say the Expedition overturned multiple times before coming to rest against the utility pole.

Written by: Editor on August 24, 2021.

