Men charged with crimes against minors

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two men from Pulaski and Wythe counties are in custody, facing charges alleging they committed crimes against minors.

Austin Ray Coleman, 22, of Pulaski, was arrested Tuesday on one count of forcible sodomy on a minor under the age of 13. The incident is alleged to have occurred March 1, according to New River Valley Regional Jail records.

Coleman’s charge is a felony. Conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

In a separate case, 35-year-old Christopher Daniel Leonard was arrested Thursday for allegedly having child pornography.

Jail records show Leonard, of Barren Springs, is charged with one count of first offense possession of child porn and four counts of subsequent offense possession of child porn. The offense date is listed as Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Written by: Editor on August 23, 2021.

