Marylynn (Wickie) Harris

Marylynn (Wickie) Harris, 83, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 with close friends Carl Gregory and Michele Lawton by her side.

She worked in the ER for the Lewis Gale Community Hospital for over 20 years until she retired, dedicating her service and support to many community members. She was a pillar of the neighborhood and will be sorely missed. She touched many lives in the Pulaski area. She was a proud veteran who served as a nurse in the military and went to nursing school in Buffalo, New York.

She was born in Wellsville New York. Marylynn was predeceased by June Tennis, of Pulaski, her long time close friend and companion. She was also predeceased by three siblings Leigh Harris, James Harris, and Lucille Painter all of Olean, New York.

She was survived by three sisters, Marlene (Raymond) Jordan, of Kentucky, Virginia (William) Gardener, of New York, and Joanne Keller of Michigan. She also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends whom she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers the family offers donations be made to HCA hope fund at the Lewis Gale Memorial Hospital or the Pulaski Animal Shelter.

A celebration of her life is being planned for 7 p.m., Thursday, August 19, at Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Rd., Dublin, VA in the large pavilion with the fireplace. Please bring happy memories of Wickie.

