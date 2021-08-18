Man to serve year for two attacks

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man who attacked a dog walker and two law enforcement officers in separate incidents will serve a year in prison.

Brandon Scott Miller, 40, pleaded no contest Monday to one count of attempted unlawful wounding and two counts of assault and battery upon a law enforcement officer. The attempted unlawful wounding was a reduction from the original charge of malicious wounding.

The charges stem from incidents that took place Feb. 10, 2020, and Dec. 4, 2020. Three other charges of assault and battery, drunk in public and possession of marijuana were dismissed at the prosecution’s request as part of a plea agreement.

A no contest plea means the defendant isn’t admitting he committed the crimes, but he acknowledges prosecution evidence would be sufficient for a conviction.

Prior to accepting Miller’s pleas, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch noted Miller had been found to be incompetent to stand trial. He questioned the status of the defendant’s condition.

Defense attorney Matthew Roberts said Miller has been restored to competency.

Summarizing evidence in both incidents, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco said a man was walking his dog on Meadowview Drive in February 2020 when Miller attempted to pet the dog and it growled and backed up. Apparently angered by the dog’s response, Miller threatened to assault the man, ran at him, hit him in the chest several times and stabbed him with a small knife.

Although the victim received some cuts, Branco said he did not require medical treatment. The man was able to get Miller under control and hold him until police arrived.

