Man charged in alcohol poisoning

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

In June, local emergency services were dispatched to a report of a 13-year-old child in cardiac arrest. When they arrived, the boy was alert and breathing, but he had alcohol poisoning.

Wednesday, a 43-year-old area homeless man accused of giving alcohol to the boy had his bond lowered. Paul D. McMahan is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor — a Class 1 misdemeanor. He has yet to post bond and be released.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicole Cumberland, the teenage boy and a friend were in Kiwanis Park at Pulaski Train Station June 30 when an adult male approached them and gave them alcohol.

The teenager provided police with a description of the suspect’s clothing, backpack, bandana and tattoos. An officer in the park July 6 identified a male at the train station that matched the youth’s description.

The man, identified as McMahan, acknowledged to police that he saw children in the park that June day, but he insisted it must have been someone else who gave them alcohol. Cumberland said the teen later saw McMahan by video and identified him as the man who provided the alcohol.

