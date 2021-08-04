Local group offers students a helping hand

By DAVID GRAVELY

The goal at the beginning was to provide a few backpacks to local students returning to school, giving them supplies for the new school year. A few turned into many as the T.G. Howard Community Center was able to distribute over 170 backpacks loaded with pencils, crayons, glue, paper, notebooks and more supplies for those students.

A small group of volunteers gathered at the historic Pulaski Train Depot early Tuesday to assemble the bags, putting together donations from many groups. Supplies for the backpacks came from many individuals and groups, including the Town of Pulaski Police Department, Pulaski Moose Lodge and Spirit of Life Worship Center.

“One of the great things about our community is the generosity many here exhibit when we have someone in need,” Guy Smith, Executive Director of the T.G. Howard Community Center said Tuesday morning. “Our goal was to help provide for as many students as possible. We realize other groups are also doing backpacks for students, so we just hope that by doing our small part we can have a positive impact on some of those students. The generosity we’ve seen has been exceptional.”

In addition to the many groups who have made financial and material donations to the effort, several individuals have also stepped up to help.

“One local attorney, who wishes to remain anonymous, went out and purchased $500 worth of bookbags and brought them to us,” Smith said. “There have been others as well. It’s wonderful to see people willing to step up and help their neighbors like this.”

The bookbags were distributed as part of the regularly scheduled Tuesday Pulaski Market Place at the train station.

Founded in 1965, the T.G. Howard Community Center has held countless programs, activities, services and events throughout the decades. The group is working to restore the facilities as board members work to create an active Youth Development Program for the center.

Recently, the group has been busy with several other projects as well.

The T.G. Howard Community Center Inc. Youth Academy of Excellence recently hosted several students in a busy but productive program that allowed the students to learn about volunteer opportunities, community service, art, personal care, nutrition and other life skills.

The students involved in the experience were rising freshmen and sophomores from Pulaski County High School. As a part of the program, they were also able to visit New River Community College. They also learned about employment and trade programs, were exposed to a small business program, took part in a Self Confidence and Awareness program with a social media component, learned about financial literacy and conducted a community service project.

The group has also established a scholarship fund that awards four $500 scholarships to graduating PCHS students. The scholarships are names in honor of four African Americans that served the Pulaski County community in various capacities during their lives. Those individuals are Ms. Ellavester Howard, Ms. Mary Montgomery, Mr. Thomas Brown and Mr. Joseph Reed.

To find out more about the T.G. Howard Community Center, visit their website at http://tghowardcommunitycenter.org.

