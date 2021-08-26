Lewis Alvin Breedlove Jr.

Lewis Alvin Breedlove Jr., 73 of the White Gate area of Giles County passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

He was born in Pulaski, Va. on April 30, 1948 to Lewis A. Breedlove Sr. and Goldie Madison Breedlove, as the fifth of six children.

He is survived by his sister, Anita Breedlove Hnarakis of Pulaski, brothers Daniel M. Breedlove (Ida) of Monroe La., William W. Breedlove (Judy) of White Gate and Ronald L. Breedlove of Dublin,Va. plus numerous nieces and nephews and very special friends Janet Thompson of Pulaski and Jim Hines of Barren Springs, Va.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David M. Breedlove of Pulaski.

Lewis was a graduate of Pulaski High School. He served his country in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. He was a retired supervisor from the Volvo Truck Plant Dublin, VA.

He loved collecting his “stuff” and tinkering with old cars. He was in the process of building a 1946 Ford “rat rod” which will be completed in his memory.

A private celebration of his life will be held on the banks of Walker Creek in Giles County.

Written by: Editor on August 26, 2021.

Comments

comments