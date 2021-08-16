Judge sets bond, but issues warning

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Parrott man has a bond, but not without receiving a warning from the judge.

“If you violate this bond you shouldn’t expect to get another one,” Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch told Jesse Scott Elliott.

The judge was referring to the fact Elliott, 28, had already been bonded out of jail on a domestic assault charge, but was subsequently arrested for failing to appear in court for arraignment.

Since then Elliott was arrested on a second domestic assault charge and another charge of failure to appear in court, according to the prosecution. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicole Cumberland said the second domestic assault involved the same alleged victim. Elliott also is charged with threatening to bomb or burn.

Cumberland pointed out neither Elliott nor the alleged female victim appeared at the second hearing. They both were charged with failure to appear and the female recently was convicted of the offense, she says.

August 16, 2021

