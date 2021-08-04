Gusto of Gatewood Park event update

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fourth Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Event happens Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Gatewood Park Reservoir. The multi-talented Addie Levy will start playing some of her music by the docks at around 11 o’clock that morning.

Addie plays so many instruments that it’s hard to know which she’ll choose to play, but whatever the case, it’s always entertaining. Addie will teach mandolin this fall as part of the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM) program.

The hosts of this year’s event are again Southwest Times, Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Co. and the Town of Pulaski.

This year’s Gusto sponsors include MOVA Technologies, The Healing Springs Spa, Next Level VR, Foothills Chiropractic, The Travis Team, Glenn Insurance Agency, First Community Bank and The Gilmer, Sadler, Ingram, Sutherland & Hutton Law Firm.

At around noon Saturday, Southwest Times will present a donation of $500 to board members of GRAPeJAM. This donation is made possible by the generosity of the sponsors listed above.

The music is set continue after the presentation, with members of GRAPeJAM taking the stage to perform a song or two. Guest musicians are welcome to sing a song on the stage, as well.

As host for the Gusto event, The Town of Pulaski provides this stage and, perhaps more importantly, provides emergency service personnel in case of unforeseen disaster.

The third event host, Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Co., provides paddle boards for racers who don’t have their own ride. Mountain 2 Island owner Michael Valach will also be on hand to sign in competitors and provide advice to new paddle boarders.

At 1 p.m. both the 4.5 mile Master Paddler Race and the 1.2 mile Bona Fide races will begin. Not long after the last paddler has crossed that finish line, there will be an awards ceremony.

Awards will be given to the first five finishers of the 4.5 Master Paddler race. The awards include Master Paddler, Deuce, Terzo, Quartermaster and CAT 5.

Youth Class awards will be given to the first three finishers of 1.2 mile Bona Fide race. Those awards include Young Master Paddler, 1st Mate and Bosun.

First and second places will be awarded for the fastest female paddle boarder, including Fastest Female Floater and Maid of the Mist.

The fastest paddler with a dog on board wins the Canine Companion bracelet. New this year, first and second places will be awarded for racers over 70 years in age. First place over 70 earns the Jolly Roger. Second in line earns the Swashbuckler.

Scenes from this year’s Gusto will be posted on Southwest Times Facebook page. So be sure to check the race footage as well as the post-race interviews, which are always entertaining.

Registration for adults costs $25 and with that, you receive a Gusto tee-shirt and an award saying you “Grabbed the Gusto!” To receive this award, entrants must finish the entire race route (Bona Fide). Youth class racers cost $20 to register.

Those interested in registering for the Fourth Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Event can do so at the offices of Southwest Times at 5th Street NE or online at PaddleGuru.com. Just look for the Gusto Icon and the Aug. 7 date. Gusto racers may also register the day of the event.

We hope to see you this Saturday at Gatewood Park for the Fourth Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Event but whatever happens, “Fair weather or foul, Into the current or out, Always remember to … Go for the Gusto!”

