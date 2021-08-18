Group hosts retirement party for Smith

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Late last Friday afternoon, the Friends of the Pulaski County Library held a retirement party for Carol Smith, the former head of the library’s Information Technology (IT) system. The catered gathering took place at Pulaski’s Historic Train Depot, where tables had been set up for the occasion.

Smith had been working in the Pulaski library for the past 24 years and is also a long standing member of the Friends of the Pulaski County Library.

The Friends of the Pulaski County Library is a local nonprofit charitable association that promotes the interest of the library and seeks to educate members of the community about library services.

Smith acts as Treasurer and board member of the Friends of the Library, but decided now is the time to end her tenure in the Pulaski County Library system.

“Yes, it’s now time to leave the library,” said Carol. “But I don’t plan to retire from anything else I’m doing. I still want to be active in different groups and organizations and want to make a difference in this county.”

Carol should still find plenty to do even in retirement, as she currently hold several positions on several nonprofits in the area including Board member and Treasurer of the Ratcliffe Transportation Museum, board member, Treasurer and Program Chair of the Fine Arts Center for the NRV, board member for the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, Regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution, Chair of the Draper Community Park Committee and Board Chair of the Pulaski County Recognition Committee.

