Gravestones salvaged, moved to memorial site

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — More than half a century after gravestones were removed from an African-American cemetery in Washington, D.C. and dumped along the Potomac River for erosion control, they are being salvaged and moved to a newly-created memorial site.

Monday, descendants of those buried in the century-old Columbia Harmony Cemetery joined Virginia and Maryland governors Ralph Northam and Larry Hogan, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to begin the process of honoring those whose remains were relocated and headstones discarded in the 1960s.

Established in 1859, Columbia Harmony Cemetery was the most prominent burial site for Americans of African decent. According to Northam’s office, the cemetery was moved in the 1960s to make room for commercial development.

“The remains were relocated to a memorial garden in Landover, Md. But, in a dehumanizing act, most of the grave markers and monuments were sold for scrap or dumped for erosion-control rubble along the Potomac River,” states a press release from Northam’s office.

In 2016, Sen. Richard Stuart discovered some of the gravestones on property he purchased along the Potomac River in King George County. The senator contacted historians to learn more about the gravestones. Upon learning their origins, he contacted state officials to find out how to return them to “a proper memorial site.”

Northam said, “It’s our duty to make sure these headstones are returned to the graves they were intended to mark and honor. As we reckon with the many impacts of systemic racism, we must tell the full and true story of our shared history, including indignities inflicted on people of color even after death.”

Virginia has appropriated $4 million to recover and restore as many of the gravestones as possible and place them at a shoreline memorial.

Written by: Editor on August 25, 2021.

