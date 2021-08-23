Golf tournament helps those who serve community

For the past three years, a local group has worked hard to raise funds to support local law enforcement officers in the good times and in the bad. That group, Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge, recently held their third annual tournament, which continues to grow each year.

Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge is a group dedicated to encouraging, supporting and inspiring local law enforcement officers and their families. The tournament this year marks the third year in a row the group has been able to hold their tournament.

This year, the tournament had an even more special meaning as the 16th hole at the Thorn Spring Golf Course and Event Center was decorated to honor the memory of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Badge #16, Sergeant Perry Hodge. Sergeant Hodge lost his life in a vehicular incident Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

“We feel honored to have such great business and community partnerships supporting our cause,” Wendy Worrell, Secretary for the group stated. “We owe a huge thank you to Thorn Spring Golf Course and Event Center for their hospitality and continued support of Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge.”

The tournament this year featured 24 teams, requiring two separate flight times. The first group began at 9 a.m. The second group started their round at 2 p.m. Lunch and drinks were provided.

First place went to the team of Matt Williams, Jake Beamer, Chris Goad and Doug Mabry for their score of 51. Second place went to the team of Eli Sharp, Tim Lucas, Michael Moon and Adam Beck, who recorded a 56. Third place went to the team of Kenny Davis, George Thompson, John Stephens and Chris Davis, who shot a score of 57.

The Longest Drive award went to Chris Goad and Scottie Lambert. The Closest to the Pin winners were Jake Beamer, Aaron Creed, Watson Edwards, Jeremiah Seagle, Butch White and Matt Williams.

