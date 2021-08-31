GO Pulaski County sign up deadline near

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes

Time is drawing near to sign up to participate in 2021’s GO Pulaski County service day being held Oct. 2.

The last day to register to participate is this Saturday, Sept. 4. Visit www.gopulaskicounty.org/volunteer to sign up.

The annual service day offers duties for volunteers of all skills, including administration, organization, project leading, safe use of hand and power tools, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and donors of goods, services, in-kind and monetary support.

All ages can participate, but a parent or guardian must supervise children under 12 years old.

