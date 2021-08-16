Gas pumps a problem for woman

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Gas pumps have proven to be a problem for a Dublin woman over the past year. She’s been arrested at separate pumps twice for being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Wednesday, Debbie Sue Southern, 46, entered guilty pleas to two counts of impaired driving and one count of possession of methamphetamine. A second meth possession charge wasn’t prosecuted under provisions of a plea agreement.

Southern’s first arrest came Aug. 22, 2020, when police responded to a business on Lee Highway in response to a female slumped over in the driver seat of a vehicle at the business’ gas pumps, said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Crandall.

Her second arrest was March 3 when a Cleburne Boulevard business in Dublin called to report a woman behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been at its gas pumps for a significant amount of time. Although the vehicle left before police arrived, it was later found parked at Dollar General and the driver identified as Southern.

Crandall said police were eventually able to awake Southern at the Lee Highway business in August 2020. Authorities said she had difficulty holding her head up and had to support herself against the vehicle. She told them she was just tired and denied having taken anything.

An analysis of Southern’s blood determined the level of methamphetamine in her blood to be .37%, Crandall said. He pointed out that is four times the level at which a driver is presumed to be impaired in Virginia. The presumptive level is .1%.

During the March incident, Southern told police she had been at the business all night, playing slots (a mechanized legal gambling game). Southern was placed under arrest for impaired driving. Her blood was found to contain a level of .17% methamphetamine this time.

Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch convicted Southern of all three charges and imposed the sentence recommended in the plea agreement.

Written by: Editor on August 16, 2021.

