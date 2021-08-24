Former PCHS athletes becoming a ‘Power Couple’

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

What happens when you take a former Cougar football player, who decided to become a U.S. Marine after graduation, and put him together with one of the tougher members of the Lady Cougar basketball team in recent years and put them a weight room?

You find two individuals who can’t get enough of it and decide to compete in the Brutes Summer Throw down Strongman Competition.

Brian Rochelle and Savannah Coffey, both PCHS graduates, met after Savannah graduated high school. Brian, after finishing his time with the Marine Corps, came back home and found a job with the Christiansburg Police Department. Savannah, after graduation, found a job as a dispatcher in Radford.

The two met and hit it off. A mutual interest in fitness helped solidify their bonds. Savannah’s father, Travis Coffee, is also involved in lifting and works out with the pair regularly. Eventually, Cupid struck and the two became an official couple. Three years later they are engaged and only a few months ago welcomed a son into the world. They named him Atlas.

So now, three months after the birth of their son, Savannah picked up where she left off. It didn’t take long for the couple’s competitive natures to move them toward competition.

Brian Rochelle took second place in the 265 pound weight class. He competed in five events. He finished first in the 270 pound log lift. He took first in the 350 pound husafell stone carry for distance. He also took first place in the chain drag with a weight of 710 pounds. In another event, the brawny officer and dad performed a deadlift of a car, and event that saw 90% of the competitors fail. Finally, he had successful atlas stone loads of 327 pounds and 350 pounds.

As for the new mom, she didn’t do too bad either. Coffee took third place, just three months after delivering their son. She completed a 120 pound leg press and did well with a 145 pound husafell stone carry for distance. She recorded 17 repetitions in the Tire Deadlift competition and won the 330 pound chain drag. She was the only woman to complete the 40 foot distance that requires the competitor to pull a chain tied to a rope, arm over arm, 40 feet in 60 seconds. She finished with atlas stone loads of 170 pounds and 214 pounds.

Both new parents just missed out on qualifying for this year’s Strongman Corporation Nationals competition, but they’ll be back in action Nov. 6 in Roanoke at the 6th Annual Star City Strongman competition.

What else can be said? Once a Cougar, Always a Cougar.

