Fire claims area veterinarian’s home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A noon fire heavily damaged a Pulaski veterinarian’s home Monday, displacing his family and possibly leaving the home a total loss.

Lt. Zack Dunnigan of Dublin Fire Department estimated the house, at 5929 Chicwood Drive in Chicwood Estates, was a total loss since “the area where it started is completely gone.” He noted what wasn’t heavily damaged by fire, has smoke and water damage.

The house belongs to Dr. Jared Morgan of Tipton Ridge Veterinarian Medical Center in Pulaski. In a post on Tipton Ridge’s Facebook page, Dr. Morgan said the house will have to be gutted “as a minimum” or demolished and rebuilt.

Dunnigan said the doctor’s wife, Julie, was home with one of the couple’s five children when she noticed smoke inside the residence. She went outside to investigate and saw flames coming from the house. At that point, both occupants evacuated.

Dr. Morgan expressed gratitude for firefighters and first responders for saving enough of the house that they could salvage some belongings. Their quick actions also allowed a family cat to be rescued from the house relatively unscathed despite not initially making it out of the house.

According to the doctor, all of their pets survived.

The first fire units to arrive on the scene found heavy flames coming from the right rear of the house. The cause of the fire had not been determined Monday, but Dunnigan said it appeared to have originated in the vicinity of the kitchen.

Dr. Morgan said a recycle bin of cardboard apparently caught fire next to some outside plastic trashcans. The fire overheated a propane tank, causing it to blow a safety valve and become “a propellant to accelerate the fire into the house.”

The doctor also expressed gratitude to the community for the “love and support” shown to him and his family.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 4, 2021.

Comments

comments