Fatal wrecks probed in Smyth and Wythe

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Two people died and at least one other received life-threatening injuries in two automobile crashes in Smyth and Wythe counties Friday and Wednesday, respectively.
Friday morning, a 72-year-old Marion man whose identity wasn’t released died at the scene of a 7:40 a.m. crash when a Chrysler 200 crossed the centerline of Route 11 and hit his Jeep Liberty, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch.
Courch said the 40-year-old Chilhowie woman driving the Chrysler was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. An 8-year-old boy riding in the Jeep was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Neither of their identities was released.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login