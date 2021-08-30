Fatal wrecks probed in Smyth and Wythe

Two people died and at least one other received life-threatening injuries in two automobile crashes in Smyth and Wythe counties Friday and Wednesday, respectively.

Friday morning, a 72-year-old Marion man whose identity wasn’t released died at the scene of a 7:40 a.m. crash when a Chrysler 200 crossed the centerline of Route 11 and hit his Jeep Liberty, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch.

Courch said the 40-year-old Chilhowie woman driving the Chrysler was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. An 8-year-old boy riding in the Jeep was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Neither of their identities was released.

